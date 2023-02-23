Jennifer Garner Sticks to the Classics in Black Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps at ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Premiere

Jennifer Garner attended the “Party Down” season 3 premiere in Los Angeles yesterday. Ready for her close-up, Garner made a chic appearance in an all-black ensemble complete with sharp pumps.

For the red carpet, the “13 Going on 30” actress opted for a short sleeve jumpsuit with a geometric neckline that dipped down low followed by pleated trousers.

Jennifer Garner attends the “Party Down” season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

Garner brought the bling, stacking on silver accessories including a floral bracelet and dangling earrings. As for her hair, the seasoned thespian styled her dark brown tresses parted in a sweeping dramatic side part with side bangs.

Although they were hard to see, on her feet, Garner opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that offered a sleek and cohesive effect. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Garner included.

Jennifer Garner attends the “Party Down” season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

