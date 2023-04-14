Jennifer Garner Shines in White Dress & Gold Sandals at Apple TV+ ‘s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Premiere

Jennifer Garner attended the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” yesterday.

The thespian was dressed in a dress in white with a strapless bodice followed by rows of rectangular gold-plated detailing. Garner’s dress stopped just above the ankles and featured a striking bodycon fit.

Jennifer Garner at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

As for accessories, Garner wore all-gold jewelry including diamond-encrusted rings and dangling earrings.

Adding some extra bling to her look, Garner stepped out in gold sandal heels with a shiny chromatic finish, pointed toes and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels worn at the premiere offered the “13 Going on 30” star a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette.

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to shoes, the “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant.

Jennifer Garner at the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me” held at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Apple TV+ ‘s “The Last Thing He Told Me” is a thriller show based on a novel of the same name. The story follows Hannah, played by Jennifer Garner, as she forges a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, to find the truth behind why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Episode one of the highly anticipated television show premiered today.

