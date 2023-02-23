Jennifer Coolidge Gives Betsey Johnson Heels ‘Another Chance’ After ‘White Lotus’ Death Scene at ‘We Have a Ghost’ Premiere

Jennifer Coolidge is not holding any grudges towards Betsey Johnson, who designed the deadly heels worn by the actress during the memorable death scene in “The White Lotus” season 2. In fact, Johnson is still one of her go-to designers when it comes to footwear.

Coolidge showed up at Netflix’s “We Have a Ghost” premiere in Los Angeles yesterday in sparkling style, with shoes to match. The actress donned a green Christmas tree-inspired dress littered with glimmering green sequins. The skirt of the star’s dress transitioned from the heavy sequins to a polka-dotted fabric with reflective flecks placed sporadically.

Jennifer Coolidge attends Netflix’s “We Have A Ghost” premiere on Feb. 22, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Upping the drama, Coolidge wore sheer black tulle gloves that complemented the over-the-top shine of her dress. The “Legally Blonde” actress wore little to no visible jewelry and wore her hair parted down the middle with the ends curled for extra volume.

Different from the Betsey Johnson PVC heels she wore for her character’s final scene in “The White Lotus,” Coolidge chose a more colorful pair for the Netflix event. She slipped on a pair of Johnson’s SB-Corie pumps in emerald green. The style features a rich green velvet finish with a rhinestone heel reaching 4 inches in height.

Jennifer Coolidge Wears Betsey Johnson Heels to the We Have a Ghost Premiere.

Jennifer Coolidge wearing Betsey Johnson in “The White Lotus” season 2. CREDIT: HBO

Coolidge’s footwear often consists of pointed and peep-toe pumps on the red carpet. The actress has worn numerous neutral, metallic and jewel-toned pairs over the years, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Dolce & Gabanna. Off-duty, she’s been spotted in heeled sandals in similar hues and, on occasion, Crocs.

(L-R) Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbour, Christopher Landon, Tig Notaro, and Steve Coulter attend Netflix’s “We Have A Ghost” premiere on Feb 22, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The comedian’s formal wardrobe is youthful and daring, comprised mainly of fitted lace dresses and bright sequined gowns that often turn up the heat on red carpets. Coolidge has been enjoying a resurgence in her career, her colorful fashions reflecting that change.

