Jennifer Coolidge Exudes Elegance in Crystal-Trimmed Velvet Dress & Black Pumps at Time 100 Gala 2023

Jennifer Coolidge attended the 2023 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York. Coolidge is the host of tonight’s ceremony.



“The White Lotus” star was clad in a black velvet long-sleeved gown in a bodycon style featuring structural shoulders and mirrored crystallized shards that trimmed the sleeves, neckline and hem of Coolidge’s ensemble.

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the finishing touches, the “Legally Blonde” star donned a pair of sheer black tule gloves worn with a satin black rectangular clutch with a crystalized strap styled with matching dangling earrings.

Although it was hard to see over the hem of her gown, it looked like Coolidge sported a pair of black pointed-toe pumps crafted of matt black uppers, the pair all sat on sharp stiletto heels. The footwear style is a constant in many celebrities’ shoe wardrobes, Coolidge’s included.

Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Coolidge’s footwear often consists of pointed and peep-toe pumps on the red carpet. The actress has worn numerous neutral, metallic and jewel-toned pairs over the years, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Dolce & Gabanna. Off-duty, she’s been spotted in heeled sandals in similar hues and, on occasion, Crocs. The comedian’s formal wardrobe is youthful and daring, comprised mainly of fitted lace dresses and bright sequined gowns that often turn up the heat on red carpets. Coolidge has been enjoying a resurgence in her career, her colorful fashions reflecting that change.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

