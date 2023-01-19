Jennifer Coolidge Puts Sharp Finish on Sheer LBD With Pointy Pumps at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Jennifer Coolidge mastered monochromatic styling while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding.” The event was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 18.

Coolidge stars in the film alongside Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz and Josh Duhamel. “Shotgun Wedding” officially premieres on Friday, Jan. 27 and follows a couple who gathers their families for a destination wedding, which eventually gets held up by a gunman who takes everyone hostage.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

For the occasion, Coolidge donned a black dress by Self Portrait. The garment featured long sheer sleeves, a plunging V-neckline and streamlined ruffled accents throughout. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “White Lotus” actress went with soft glam and styled her hair in loose waves.

Completing the Golden Globe winner’s look was a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style included a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Jennifer Coolidge’s pumps at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Coolidge’s footwear often consists of pointed and peep-toe pumps on the red carpet. The actress has worn numerous neutral, metallic and jewel-toned pairs over the years, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in heeled sandals in similar hues. Coolidge has become a fashion favorite in recent years as well, appearing in front rows for Christian Siriano and Loewe’s runway shows over the years.

