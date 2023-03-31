Jennifer Coolidge Holds Court in Ruched Bodycon Dress, Crystal Headpiece & Suede Pumps at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Jennifer Coolidge attended the 34th GLAAD Media Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, Coolidge was given the Special Recognition Award presented by her “Best in Show” co-star Jane Lynch.

For the star-studded occasion, “The White Lotus” star was clad in a black off-the-shoulder bodycon gown with featuring ruching all down the front, lengthy see-through sleeves and crystalized trim along the neckline.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The maxi-length garment was worn with glittering accessories that included a sheer pair of sequined gloves that stopped at the wrists and a crystal headpiece that cascaded down Coolidge’s head as if it were dripping crystals. Coolidge wore her blond tresses down in voluminous curls.

On her feet, Coolidge opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps that gave her ensemble a monochrome appearance. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

A closer look at Jennifer Coolidge’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The comedian’s formal wardrobe is youthful and daring, comprised mainly of fitted lace dresses and bright sequined gowns that often turn up the heat on red carpets. Coolidge has been enjoying a resurgence in her career, her colorful fashions reflecting that change.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for GLAAD

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

