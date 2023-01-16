Jennifer Coolidge Updates Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Dramatic Opera Gloves at Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Jennifer Coolidge continued her classic style streak at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The actress is nominated this evening for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her viral role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO Max’s “The White Lotus.”

While hitting the red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Coolidge posed in a custom Dolce and Gabbana gown. The Golden Globe-winning actress‘ column style featured a wrap-style bodice with 3/4-length sleeves and a satin texture. Layered under the piece were matte black opera gloves, complete with cuff accents lined with large rectangular crystals. Sparkling crystal chandelier statement earrings finished Coolidge’s attire with a dash of elegant glamour.

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

When it came to footwear, Coolidge’s outfit was finished with a set of platform heels. The Emmy Award-winning star’s shoes of choice included thick black soles. Though the rest of the style could not be seen, it’s likely the set included a platform sandal silhouette with thin upper straps and thin or thick heels, given the style’s traditional shape and Coolidge’s penchant for it.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

