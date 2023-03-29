Jennifer Aniston Makes a Case for Sheer Dressing in Versace Minidress & Metallic Sandals at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” on Tuesday night.

For the premiere, Aniston was outfitted in a silver sleeveless chainmail minidress from Versace. The style featured a sheer base with gray and silver metallic chains interwoven with one another.

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Along with her silver ensemble came matching metal statement rings and a metallic wash of eyeshadow over her lids. As for her hair, Aniston styled her long blonde tresses parted down the middle in waves that worked to frame her features.

On her feet, Aniston opted for a pair of silver strappy sandal heels with thin straps. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Metallic straps ran across the top of Aniston’s feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance.

Related Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery 2' Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Bodycon Dresses & Strappy Sandals Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Joins the Louis Vuitton Fan Club in Bodycon Dress & Pointy Pumps Jennifer Aniston Styles Slip Dress With YSL Vest & Sleek Boots on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

A closer look at Jennifer Aniston’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Aniston included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Aniston is renowned for her “everywoman” style which includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. The “Cake” actress’ red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler returned as the leads of the comedy. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on Friday. “Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

PHOTOS: Take a look at all the images from the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall in Paris.