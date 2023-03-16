Jennifer Aniston Commands Attention in Shimmering Bodycon Dress & Heels at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris Photo Call With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston attended the “Murder Mystery 2” photo call in Paris this Thursday. The “Friends” alumn was dressed in a sparkling ensemble and was joined by her co-star Adam Sandler at the event, held at the famous Pont Debilly with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Aniston’s look was comprised of a gold gown that swept the floor in a bodycon thin strappy style, the fabric seemingly thin and flecked with dazzling gold sparkles that caught the flash of the cameras nicely.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attended the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The dazzling dress was worn simply with a few pieces of jewelry that included a gold bracelet encrusted with colorful gemstones and matching rings stacked up. As for her hair, the thespian wore her dirty blond tresses parted down the middle and worn in waves that flatteringly framed her features.

Jennifer Aniston attends the “Murder Mystery 2” photo call at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red-carpet events and dressy occasions.

The actress’ shoes of choice for the occasion could not be seen thanks to the pooling hem of her gown, however, it’s highly likely she slipped on a pair of complementary or matching boots, sandals or pumps in a similarly light hue as her outfit. All of the styles are go-tos for Aniston, whose “everywoman” wardrobe frequently includes a neutral-based shoe wardrobe.

Jennifer Aniston attended the “Murder Mystery 2” photocall at Pont Debilly on March 16, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

“Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

