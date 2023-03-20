×
Jennifer Aniston Suits Up in Black Blazer & Heels for Mark Twain Prize 2023

By Aaron Royce
Jennifer Aniston at “Murder Mystery 2” Photo Call in Paris
Jennifer Aniston was sharply suited while supporting Adam Sandler at his Mark Twain Prize ceremony this week. The duo have co-starred in several films over the years, including “Murder Mystery, “Murder Mystery 2” and “Just Go with It.”

Aniston arrived to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, wearing a sharp black blazer. The “Friends” actress‘ style featured long sleeves and silky pointed lapels. The set was minimally paired with a gold ring, as well as swinging gold-beaded drop earrings, for an elegant finish.

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Aniston’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth dressed her in a pair of pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals in a black, tan or nude hue, similar to past styles Aniston has worn for years on the red carpet. The versatile silhouettes have been go-to’s of Aniston’s versatile “everywoman” style, as well as classic styles seen in new collections by Manolo Blahnik, Marc Fisher, Schutz and Dolce Vita.

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour is annually awarded to individuals who have impacted American society with commentary and humor. This year’s recipient is Adam Sandler. Sandler’s ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., featured a performance by Idina Menzel and guests including Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.

