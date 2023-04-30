Jenna Ortega Suits Up in Black Pinstriped Blazer and Gilded Christian Louboutin Platforms at Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ ATAS event

Jenna Ortega suited up for her arrival at Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS event in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Scream” star was clad in a black and brown pinstriped blazer with structured shoulders, shallow pockets and turtle shell buttons. The blazer was worn overtop a vibrant orange turtleneck and paired with a matching black and brown pinstriped mini skirt.

Jenna Ortega attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

On the accessories front, Ortega wore all-gold jewelry including chunky rings and coordinating hoops. As for her hair, the “X” actress wore her brown tresses down in face-framing waves with fringy front-facing bangs.

Ortega flattered her feet with a shiny pair of gold “Amali Alta” platform heels from Christian Louboutin. The gilded pair was crafted of metallic uppers with peep-toes, thick platform soles and equally sturdy block heels standing at around 4 to 5 inches in height.

A closer look at Jenna Ortega’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Christian Louboutin “Amali Alta” platform heels. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Ortega often elevates herself with height-boosting footwear on and off the red carpet. The “Wednesday” star can regularly be seen on public outings in platform-soled boots and pumps from a range of brands, including Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden and Valentino. Off-duty, she wears thick-soled Dr. Martens platform boots and Adidas sneakers. Ortega is also solidifying her presence in the shoe world, having been named Adidas’ new brand ambassador in Feb. 2023.

Jenna Ortega attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

“Wednesday” is a spin-off of the classic “The Addams Family” that follows Wednesday Addams as she starts in a new school, the Nevermore Academy, and attempts to thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday in the Netflix show.

