Jenna Ortega Commands the Red Carpet in Plunging Blazer Dress & 5-Inch Heels at ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

Jenna Ortega took shirt dressing to new heights for the “Scream 6” premiere. The horror film, which Ortega stars in alongside Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panetierre and Mason Gooding, releases in theaters on March 10.

While hitting the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday night, Ortega posed in a shirt-style dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Jenna Ortega attends the “Scream VI” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Styled by Enrique Melendez, the actress’ ensemble featured a white button-down shirt-style base with an unbuttoned bodice and horizontal neckline. A black long-sleeved blazer layer with wide pointed silk lapels finished the piece, sharply curved at the neckline to create a nonchalant, shrugged-off effect.

Jenna Ortega at the premiere of “Scream VI” held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Ortega’s outfit was glamorously finished with a bright red lip, as well as sparkling diamond and silver Elsa Peretti Bean pendant necklaces and a Sevillana ring from Tiffany & Co.

(L-R): Tony Revolori, Liana Liberato, Skeet Ulrich, Devyn Nekoda, Tyler Gillett, Jack Champion, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox attend the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to shoes, Melendez finished Ortega’s ensemble with a towering pair of black platform sandals. The “Wednesday” star’s style featured smooth suede uppers with a curved toe and buckled ankle straps, as well as thick platform soles. Soaring thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the pair, giving Ortega a slick height boost on the red carpet.

A closer look at Ortega’s heels. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.”

PHOTOS: Discover the “Scream 6” premiere’s red carpet arrivals in the gallery.