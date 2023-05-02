Jenna Ortega Nods to Wednesday Addams on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Corseted Thom Browne Dress & Platform Oxfords

Jenna Ortega brought a whimsically sleek take to classic suiting — with a Karl Lagerfeld-worthy twist — to the 2023 Met Gala. Her look channeled the likes of her character Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

The star arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the occasion, wearing a custom Thom Browne outfit. Ortega’s ensemble featured a black corseted dress with a white shirt-style collar and side lacing, which flowed into a rounded, intricately layered high-low skirt crafted from faintly gleaming tweed.

Jenna Ortega attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Paired with a matching cropped tweed jacket and embellished with strands of gold-lined pearls, the set brought a slick iteration on traditional suiting while paying homage to Lagerfeld’s own love of both aforementioned materials.

Ortega’s attire was smoothly paired with gleaming bejeweled drop earrings and sheer black stockings, as well as a black and white camellia-topped neck ribbon, and white fingerless gloves in another nod to Lagerfeld’s signature style.

Jenna Ortega attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When it came to footwear, Ortega opted to lace into a pair of Browne’s signature towering Oxford heels. The “Scream” actress’ sky-high bootie style featured glossy black and white color-blocked uppers, complete with classic wingtip detailing for a dapper twist. The lace-up set was complete with thick black platform soles that connected to towering 6-inch heels, forming a whimsical shoe statement with a dynamic height boost.

A closer look at Ortega’s platform Browne Oxfords. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

