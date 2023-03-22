Jenna Dewan Wears ‘Tentacle’ Halter Dress & Clear Pumps at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Jenna Dewan attended the Fashion Trust Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. The “Witches of East End” star graced the star-studded event in a black gown with nautical-inspired motifs worn alongside clear crystallized heels.

The expert dancer’s dress was strapless and fitted with a silver gem studded tentacle that wrapped around Dewan’s neck in a halter style, securing the garment in place.

Jenna Dewan attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On the accessories front, Dewan donned equally shiny gold rings and ear cuffs encrusted with diamonds that further added a glitz aspect. As for her hair, the former backup dancer styled her deep brown tresses in a side part worn in waves.

Dewan upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear style was fitted with jet-black arches and thin stiletto-style heels. The footwear was also adorned with swirling crystalized detailing that ran across the front of each shoe down to the toes.

A closer look at Jenna Dewan’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating a silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside such a bold ensemble.

When it comes to her personal style, the “Step Up” actress loves casual footwear like New Balance sneakers, Rothy’s ballet flats and Ancient Greek Sandals. The actress also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing, ranging from Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals.