Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Gets Fiery in Flame Boots & Little Black Dress at CMT Music Awards 2023

Country singer Jelly Roll had a great night at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, taking home three of the three awards he was nominated for, including Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year. Roll was joined on the green carpet of the event by his wife, Bunnie Xo.

The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host wore a strapless black sequined minidress blazer that featured a heart-shaped neckline. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll stayed true to his signature laidback style rocking a varsity red and black jacket with the name of his upcoming new album, “Whitsitt Chappel” on a patch on the front.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

The podcaster accessorized the look with diamond jewelry and a diamond-covered watch with a pink sphere.

When it came to footwear, Bunnie amped up the glitter factor by slipping into a pair of sparkling black thigh-high boots. The style featured rhinestones and sequins all over in a flame design, pointed toes, stiletto heels, and inner zip closure. Her husband matched the colors of his athletic jacket with a pair of sneakers in white, red and black.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion, and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

PHOTOS: CMT Music Awards 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates