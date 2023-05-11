Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Commands Attention in Bronzy Sculptural Dress & Rhinestoned Heels at ACM Awards 2023

Bunnie Xo attended the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. DeFord was accompanied by her husband and “Save Me” singer Jelly Roll.

For the occasion, Bunnie was clad in a bronzy metallic gown with a plunging and sculptural strapless bodice and a daring bodycon fit. The garment swept the floor and was constructed of a sleek and high-shine fabric that was effortlessly draped to create movement and drama.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Like Bunnie’s application, formal dresses are usually floor-length, sparkling and fitted and are often worn for formal situations like red-carpet events or weddings.

On the accessories front, the model wore a few silver diamond-encrusted rings and shiny gold dangling earrings. The star’s bleach blond tresses were worn in a voluminous curled style that worked to frame her features.

Matching her shiny dress, Bunnie wore a pair of gold platform heels. Although they were hard to see over the lengthy hem of her dress, the style was dotted with gold rhinestones with thick platform soles sat atop an estimated 4 to 5-inch stilettos heels.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Other than Bunnie, platforms have been seen on the likes of many top stars including Kate Beckinsale, Julia Fox, Nina Dobrev, Rita Ora, Chloe Bailey and Lizzo among many others. The footwear style is easily attainable, offered in many sizes, colors and styles from a multitude of low and high-end brands from Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Vivienne Westwood, and Valentino to Steve Madden and Aldo.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

