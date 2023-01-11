Jay Ellis’ Wife Nina Senicar Shines in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Dress & Silver Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Nina Seničar graced the red carpet last night at the 80th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif. alongside her husband and fellow actor Jay Ellis.

Both parties arrived all dressed up in tailored attire, Seničar styled in a red velvet gown and silver footwear.

Nina Seničar and Jay Ellis arrive to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

The “Papillon” star’s ensemble was fitted and strapless, the bodice encrusted with large and highly reflective crystals. Following the top, the skirt was floor-length and included a thigh-high side slit that diversified the silhouette. Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress.

Stood sharply beside his wife, Ellis wore a tailored black suede suit jacket and matching trousers that gave the “Insecure” actor a sophisticated appearance. The blazer jacket was worn over a crisp white button-down shirt, paired with a silky black bowtie and watch.

Nina Seničar at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Adding a bit more shine to her look, Seničar strapped on silver sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 32-year-old’s outfit while offering her at least 5 inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

To finish off his look, Ellis wore black dress shoes with a shiny leather finish.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, herld at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes.