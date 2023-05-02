Jared Leto Dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Choupette walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, after all — just not in the way you’d expect. In a surprising twist, Jared Leto paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved blue-cream tortie Birman cat with a surreal style statement.

Leto arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night in a fluffy faux-fur cat costume, crafted to look like Choupette herself. The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman’s outfit featured a light cream bodysuit with paw-shaped hands and feet, complete with a large face mask accented by Choupette’s signature blue eyes.

Jared Leto attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The whimsical style statement was enthusiastically enjoyed by celebrities arriving at the same time as Leto, including Lizzo and Anne Hathaway. While carrying the costume’s head, Leto also appeared to humorously reference his viral 2019 Met Gala ensemble, where he carried a 3D replica of his own head throughout the evening.

Jared Leto attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following his Choupette-worthy entrance, Leto changed into a jet-black Gucci outfit for the remainder of the Gala. The Oscar-winning actor’s attire featured a black top with sheer sleeves, as well as black trousers. For a modern twist, he layered a pleated black skirt over his pants and accessorized with a set of black leather fingerless gloves — one of Lagerfeld’s own longtime style signatures. Leto’s outfit was finished with a sheer black cape with crystal-coated shoulders, as well as a bejeweled silver statement necklace and frosted metallic teal eyeshadow.

Jared Leto attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Leto smoothly finished his look with a classic pair of Gucci boots. The “Morbius” star’s style, modeled after the brand’s signature horsebit loafers, featured black leather uppers with rounded paneled toes. The pair was complete with upper straps topped by gold metal horsebits, as well as short block heels for a subtle height boost — providing Leto with a gothically equestrian take on formalwear for the occasion.

A closer look at Leto’s Gucci boots. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

