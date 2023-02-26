Janelle Monae Goes Fiery Red in Silk Cutout Dress & Stilettos at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Janelle Monae popped on the red carpet for the 54th NAACP Image Awards this evening. The actress is nominated this evening for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

While hitting the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Monae wore a silky red dress. Her backless style featured a sleeveless silhouette, twisted at the waist to create a gathered effect accentuated by a large side cutout. A sleek thigh-high slit completed the piece, complemented with a matching red lip.

Janelle Monae attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, Monae’s attire was finished with sparkling diamond rings and curved earrings.

Janelle Monae attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to footwear, Monae’s shoes matched her dress in a vibrant shade of red. The style included matte leather uppers with thin platform soles, topped by matching toe and buckled ankle straps. The “Homecoming” actress’ pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her a sleek height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Monae’s heels. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in the gallery.