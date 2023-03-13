Janelle Monae Pops in Plunging Vera Wang Dress & Heels at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Janelle Monáe brought her glamourous style to the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

Custom-made by Vera Wang, her dress featured two contrasting colors: black and orange. The set was made up of a plunging, textured top and an architecturally structured skirt which provided an illustrious silhouette. The vibrant hue of the skirt with the dark mood of the top gave exactly what it was supposed to give.

Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, she went for Reza jewels around her neck with an especially made bold choker and diamond earrings.

The singer often partners with celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms, and tonight was no different. The Kansas native’s hair was braided in large cornrows as silver hair jewelry intertwined through each tress. Celebrity makeup artist Keita Moore bought this soft glam look to life using Nars cosmetics.

Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

While her heels weren’t visible, Monáe’s shoe style can be defined as glamorous and sleek. The “Float” artist often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platforms, and pointed-toe pumps from top brands, including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots, Converse, and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

Many of Monáe’s looks are curated by her longtime stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also styles Jurnee Smollett, Christina Ricci, and Rachel Brosnahan. The actress is known for her avant-garde sense of style. During the promo tour of “A Knives Out,” she traveled the world showing off sculpted and textual gowns, as well as androgynous outfits, wearing Thom Browne, Christian Siriano, Iris Van Herpen and Elie Saab.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

