Janelle Monae Makes Sheer Statement in Crystal Chain Dress & Platforms at National Board of Review Gala 2023

Janelle Monáe served high-glamour drama at the National Board of Review Gala this week — befitting for her Best Supporting Actress win.

Monáe hit the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street for the Sunday night event in New York City, posing in a dramatic Valentino gown. Hailing from the brand’s resort 2023 collection, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s sweeping style featured black tulle ruched across the bodice, giving added dimension through sheer puffed bubble sleeves and a flowing maxi skirt.

Adding a sleek twist were crystal-coated wide chain embellishments across the bodice, inspired by Valentino Garavani’s original chain motifs from 1967.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

A black hair scarf and sparkling Nikos Koulis earrings chicly finished Monae’s ensemble, which was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

When it came to shoes, Monáe’s footwear couldn’t be fully seen beneath her gown’s wide skirt. However, her style appeared to include matte black platform soles. Heels totaling at least 4 inches in height likely completed the set with a height-boosting finish, allowing the “Glass Onion” actress to move with ease in her flowing eveningwear.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The National Board of Review Gala is held annually to honor the top films and performances of the past year. The 2023 awards, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, were hosted by Willie Geist. The evening’s honors were awarded to stars including Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Colin Farrell (Best Actor), Stephen Spielberg (Best Director) and Janelle Monáe (Best Supporting Actress). Star attendees also included Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and Oscar Isaac.

