Janelle Monae’s Met Gala 2023 Thom Brown Dress Lifts Up, Revealing Sequined Bra & Towering Shoes on the Red Carpet

Janelle Monae made a reveal at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York tonight.

The “Make Me Feel” songstress was outfitted in a full Thom Browne look, one of her favorite brands, comprised of a voluminous, almost inflated-looking coat and dress. The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star’s jacket was black and white with red, white and blue stripes, a Thom Browne design staple, trimmed with white flowers.

Janelle Monae attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” CREDIT: WireImage

The jacket had a unique asymmetrical hem with white striping and more floral detailing. Underneath the show-stopping jacket was a sheer black and white hoop skirt-inspired dress with white lace trim. Layered underneath that, Monae was clad in a black sequin bra worn with matching underwear with delicate-looking pearl-embellished tassels.

Janelle Monae attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” CREDIT: WireImage

As for footwear, the “Hidden Figures” actress stepped out in black and white platform combat boots, also from Thom Browne. The utilitarian pair was constructed of a high-shine black and white leather and were comprised of sleek lace-up detailing, gold hardware and recognizable red, white and blue striped tassels. The pair was sat atop chunky white platform soles with walkable rubber tred that offered the hitmaker an impressive sky-high boost.

A closer look at Janelle Monae’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

