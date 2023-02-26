Janelle James Shines in Christian Siriano Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Janelle James took over the red carpet for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards in a stunning floor-length gown. The actress, who plays the role of Principal Ava Coleman on the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary”, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the ceremony.

James wore a velvet black and silver Christian Siriano dress from the brand’s 2023 pre-fall collection. The bodice of the dress featured a deep sweetheart neckline and was cinched in at the actress’s waist, before flowing out into a flowy, floor-length hemline. The dress’s floral-inspired design was created with a variety of sequins and rhinestones in multiple shades of gray and silver.

Janelle James attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

James styled the look with a pair of dangling multi-strand diamond earrings, several diamond rings, and a wide geometric bangle bracelet.

Although they weren’t visible due to them hem of her dress, James elevated her outfit with a pair of heels.

Janelle James wore a 2023 pre-fall Christian Siriano gown. CREDIT: Getty Images for BET

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023 Arrivals