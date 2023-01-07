Jane Fonda Takes Charge in Black and Gold Versace Suit and Black Suede Ankle Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere

Jane Fonda made a sharp appearance at 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival for the world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday. Joined by the likes of Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field, Fonda styled an all-black suit and matching black footwear.

Jane Fonda at the world premiere of “80 for Brady” to kick-off the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival held at the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School on January 6, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The activist’s look was comprised of a fitted black Versace blazer featuring a decorative gold button with the Italian designer brand’s logo embossed on the metal adornment. The garment was worn overtop an iridescent sequined blouse and paired with plain black trousers.

Women’s suits emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce. The style has become a go-to for many female celebrities. Fonda accessorized her suit with an iridescent bracelet and gold dangling earrings.

On her feet, Fonda seemed to have stepped out in what appeared to be black square-toed ankle boots fitted with short heels, suede uppers, and a streamlined silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

A woman of endless style, Fonda recently collaborated with the likes of H&M to create an activewear line that had to world up and moving in just like the early ’80s. The collection was inspired by Fonda’s rule over the ’80s with her entertaining aerobic videos in colorful athletic wear and has been making millions get up and move for over 40 years since she released her first guided workout video. The sentiment made Fonda the most qualified to be the face of the dynamic collection.

