Jane Fonda Pops in Purple Suit & Metallic Silver Pumps at ’80 For Brady’ Premiere With Tom Brady

Jane Fonda attended the Los Angeles premiere of “80 For Brady” last night. Joined by her equally legendary co-stars Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field, Fonda dressed to impress in an all-purple ensemble and metallic pumps. The actress also posed with Tom Brady on the red carpet.

For the occasion, the “Barbarella” actress donned an evening blazer in purple that featured a structured silhouette with strong shoulders. She styled the menswear-inspired piece overtop a matching satin purple button-down blouse.

Jane Fonda at the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

On bottom, the activist rounded out her look with fitted purple trousers featuring pleats that further tailored the pants.

Rita Moreno, Tom Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend “80 For Brady” premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Fonda stacked on gold and silver rings, bracelets, a necklace and a watch, mixing metals. Fonda’s hair was as it usually was, worn in a shaggy face-framing side part, kept short.

As for her footwear, Fonda stepped out in metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes and an appealing reflective sheen. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by 3 to 4-inch block heels that literally elevated the actress’ look. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Fonda included, for their endless versatility and walkability.

A woman of endless style, Fonda favors classic silhouettes with the addition of a pop of color or sparkling embellishments. Rather than follow trends, the icon has made a name for herself by carving her own fashionable path.

Fonda has collaborated with the likes of H&M to create an activewear line that had to world up and move in just like the early ’80s. The collection was inspired by Fonda’s rule over the ’80s with her entertaining aerobic videos in colorful athletic wear and has been making millions get up and move for over 40 years since she released her first guided workout video. The sentiment made Fonda the most qualified to be the face of the dynamic collection.

