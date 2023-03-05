Jamie Lee Curtis Shines in Printed Suit and Sharp Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis made a gleaming statement for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

Curtis hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a printed suit. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress’ ensemble featured a tailored blazer and trousers, sharply accented with pointed lapels. The set was covered in an allover print of layered people in hues of gray, black and deep blue, which Curtis paired with a simple black top to allow its graphics to draw the eye.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Thin black-framed glasses and small silver stud earrings minimally completed Curtis’ attire — also seen while she mingled with stars including Cate Blanchett and her “Everything” co-star, Best Lead Performance winner Michelle Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Curtis slipped on a pair of classic black pumps to finish her outfit. The “Freaky Friday” actress’ style included pointes toes and closed counters crafted from smooth satin, giving them an elegant, evening-worthy finish. Short heels totaling 2-3 inches in height completed the pair, giving Curtis a subtle height boost that was formal and sharp — while simultaneously allowing her outfit’s prints to take center stage.

A closer look at Curtis’ pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

