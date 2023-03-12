Jamie Lee Curtis Sparkles in Allover Crystal Corset D&G Dress With Heels at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis brought dynamic sparkling glamour to the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars. The evening marks the actress’ first Oscars nomination for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Curtis arrived at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on Sunday night for the 95th Academy Award with husband Christopher Guest, wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice and sharply draped skirt, all crafted from a light nude tan fabric. The dress was coated in clear, white and silver crystals and sequins to give it an allover bejeweled effect, which gained a romantic edge when paired with its crystal-trimmed corsetry boned bodice.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Curtis’ attire was complemented with a gleaming diamond cocktail ring and triangular diamond post earrings.

When it came to shoes, Curtis’ footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Halloween” actress formally finished her outfit with a pair of complementary or matching pointed-toe pumps with thin heels — a style she’s frequently worn this season at the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and Independent Spirit Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

