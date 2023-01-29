Jamie Lee Curtis Blossoms in Floral Suit and Leather Heels at ‘AARP’ Movies for Grownups Awards 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis was in full bloom for the 2023 ‘AARP’ Movies for Grownups Awards. The occasion found Curtis honored with the Career Achievement award for her entertainment career.

Arriving on the red carpet, Curtis posed in a sharp black suit. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star’s outfit featured a strong-shouldered black blazer with a draped waist sash and silky lapels, layered atop matching trousers and a round-necked black blouse. For an elegant finish, her blazer included intricate red, cream and pale green floral embroidery trailing across its front. Gleaming stud earrings chicly finished her outfit.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends AARP’s 2023 Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Curtis slipped into a sharp set of sharp pumps. The “Halloween” star’s black leather style featured smooth uppers with a faint gloss, complete with triangular toes. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely completed with thin heels totaling 2-4 inches in height, similarly to past pairs Curtis has worn on the red carpet.

A closer look at Curtis’ heels. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend AARP’s 2023 Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Movies for Grownups Awards are hosted annually by AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), honoring the films and television shows that are favored by audiences in the 50-year-plus demographic. Held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, the 2023 occasion was hosted by Alan Cumming. This year’s awards honored Jamie Lee Curtis with the Career Achievement award, while other recipients included Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Brendan Fraser (Best Actor) and Best Director (Baz Luhrmann).

