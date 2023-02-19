×
Jamie Lee Curtis Shines in Satin Skirt and Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Jamie Lee Curtis made an elegant entrance at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

On Sunday, Curtis arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a black blazer. The long-sleeved wrap-style piece, accentuated with sharp lapels, was layered atop a sweeping white silk skirt that flowed behind her on the red carpet. For added formality, Curtis’ two-toned ensemble was accessorized with round swirling silver post earrings, studded with diamonds for a dash of sparkle.

When it came to shoes, Curtis appeared to slip on a pair of pointed-toe heels to complete her outfit. The “Halloween” star’s black style included triangular toes crafted from a smooth material, matching the neutral tones and textures of her attire. Though they couldn’t be fully seen, it’s likely that thin stiletto or block heels finished the pair — given their formal nature and the styles Curtis has worn herself over the years for various occasions.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

