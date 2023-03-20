×
Adam Sandler’s Wife Jackie Sandler Thinks Pink in Valentino Suit & Slingback Pumps at Mark Twain Prize 2023

By Aaron Royce
“Murder Mystery 2” Photo Call in Paris
“Murder Mystery 2” Photo Call in Paris
Jennifer Aniston at “Murder Mystery 2” Photo Call in Paris
“Murder Mystery 2” Photo Call in Paris
Jackie Sandler was thinking pink while celebrating her husband, Adam Sandler. The couple made a sharp entrance to the Kennedy Center on Sunday night when Adam received the 2023 Mark Twain Prize.

While hitting the red carpet in Washington, D.C., Jackie popped in a vibrant pink Valentino suit. The actress’ ensemble featured a wool-silk crêpe couture $4,200 blazer with double-breasted gold Rockstud buttons, paired with matching $1,900 flared pants. The set was layered atop a silky pink blouse for a monochrome finish.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Jackie completed her outfit with a nude lace-perforated clutch from Alaïa, as well as gleaming gold hoop earrings. Adam was also sharply outfitted for the occasion in a dark navy blue suit and black leather oxfords.

(L-R): Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jackie finished her outfit with a set of matching pointed-toe pumps. Her style, cast in the same bright pink hue as her suit, featured smooth leather uppers with triangular toes. Thin slingback straps added a secure finish to the pair, which was complete with thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. The sharp pair brought a classic formality to Jackie’s bold outfit, completing it with a sleek finish.

A closer look at Sandler’s heels.
CREDIT: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour is annually awarded to individuals who have impacted American society with commentary and humor. This year’s recipient is Adam Sandler. Sandler’s ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., featured a performance by Idina Menzel and guests including Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and Jill Biden.

