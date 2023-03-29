Adam Sandler’s Wife Jackie Sandler Styles Little Black Dress With Blazer & Pumps at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Jackie Sandler attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” on Tuesday night in support of her husband Adam Sandler who plays Nick Spitz in the film.

For the star-studded event, Jackie was clad in an all-black ensemble comprised of a bodycon minidress with a straight-across neckline and a dainty velvet heart embossed print layered underneath a structured black blazer with matching black buttons.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Underneath her dress, Jackie donned sheer black mesh tights, the perfect pairing, giving the star extra coverage and warmth overall.

On the accessories front, the “Just Go with It” actress carried a rectangular high-shine sequined black clutch worn with understated silver studs encrusted with diamonds. As for her hair, the “Big Daddy” star styled her lengthy brown tresses in a deep side part worn in voluminous brushed-out curls.

On her feet, Jackie opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that made her look fully monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear style is commonplace for many celebrities for its endless versatility.

A closer look at Jackie Sandler’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler returned as the leads of the comedy. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on Friday. “Murder Mystery 2” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

