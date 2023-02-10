J.J. Watt’s Wife Kealia Watt Sparkles in Sequined Green Dress & Clear Embellished Pumps at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

J.J. Watt’s wife Kealia Watt brightened up the red carpet at the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday night.

The professional soccer player wore a lime green sequin-embellished midi dress that featured a crew neckline and sheer long sleeves to the event.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kealia accessorized with a gold-linked chain and a pair of diamond hoops. She also added another set of earrings that featured oversized apatite gems. She completed her accessories with a sparkling silver handbag with a bow clasp that matched the hardware on the handle.

J.J.’s wife kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style tucked behind her ears keeping the focus on her glowing makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Related Jennifer Lopez Styles Completely Ripped Jeans With Cropped Sweater & Running Sneakers Ashley Graham Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Strappy Sandals to Visit the Empire State Building Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Support to the Eagles With Quilted Bag & Gucci Boots at Super Bowl LVII Press Conference

Kealia completed the look by slipping into a pair of clear pumps. The embellished heels featured a silver cap toe and heel strip. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

A closet look at J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her husband opted for a lavender button-down shirt which he paired with a deep purple polka dot tie and a brown suit. J.J. completed his look with a pair of brown leather loafers. The almond-toe dress shoes featured a lightly worn look with a lace-up closure.

J.J. took to the stage with Tiffany Haddish to name San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa as the Defensive Player of the Year. Watts was the last recipient of the award.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 Athlete & Celebrity Arrivals: Live Updates