J Balvin Pops in Fur Sweat Set & Nike Prism Pink Dunk Lows at Armani’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

J Balvin attended Armani’s fall 2023 menswear show held yesterday in Paris. The Colombian rapper sat front row next to fellow musician Usher. Balvin was clad in a full fur ensemble and pastel Nike Dunk Lows.

Making a campy style statement, Balvin wore a brown fur hoodie, the style oversized and baggy. The hoodie was worn with coordinating fur trousers that resembled sweatpants also in a larger fit.

J Balvin and Usher attend the Armani menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Even Balvin’s oversized beret, which has become a style signature for the record producer, was made of dark brown fur, the style eclipsing his colorfully dyed hair.

For the finishing touches, Balvin simply accessorized his sweltering ensemble with thin rectangular Matrix-esque shades in black.

On his feet, the performer laced-up pastel pink Nike Dunk Lows in Prism Pink with peachy pink swooshes. The monochrome pair was fitted with thick rubber soles and typical sturdy canvas construction. The low-top pair created a fully streamlined look by utilizing a singular subdued hue, allowing Balvin to easily layer on bolder wardrobe pieces together, while reliant on a neutral base.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

