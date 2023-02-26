Issa Rae Pops in Lavender Dress & Sparkling Sandals at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Issa Rae made a striking arrival at the red carpet at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards tonight.

The “Insecure” actress wore a one-shoulder lavender dress. The ensemble featured a high slit, a sweetheart neckline, and a wraparound-style bodice.

Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

For glam, the actress went with one of her signature hairstyles, a slicked-back ponytail with brushed-out curls and a gleaming complexion paired with a deep purple glossy lip. For accessories, Rae donned her wedding ring and a pair of dangly, diamond earrings.

The slit of the dress was placed in the front to perfectly showcase Rae’s footwear selection of the evening, a pair of glittering ankle-strap silver stilettos. The straps of the open-toed shoe wrapped in crisscross style over the foot and around over Rae’s ankles.

Rae has previously won two NAACP awards in 2021 for the “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series” category and more recently in 2022 for the “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series” category.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

