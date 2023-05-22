Irina Shayk Embraces Sensual Glamour in Gucci Lingerie, Sheer Dress and Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Irina Shayk made a daringly sheer statement while at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The supermodel was spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, during the occasion on Monday, wearing a dynamic Gucci outfit.

Irina Shayk is seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Her all-black ensemble, however, featured a bold twist: it was completely transparent. Shayk’s attire consisted of a gauzy set of the brand’s monogrammed lingerie, featuring a bra and matching thong-style briefs strung with metal monogram accents. The logomanic set was then layered beneath a sheer black sleeveless dress with a knee-length hem, giving a burst of glamour from a high neckline embroidered with large gleaming crystals.

Irina Shayk is seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Shayk nonchalantly complemented her attire with a set of sheer black elbow-length gloves, as well as oversized black Gucci sunglasses, bold red lipstick and sparkling diamond drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Shayk slipped on a sleek pair of black open-toed boots to complete her outfit. The Victoria’s Secret star’s style featured knee-high uppers reminiscent of stretchy sheer black stockings, layered beneath a pair of black sandals with thin ankle and toe straps. The open-toed set was complete with 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels for a sharp dash of elevation, further streamlining Shayk’s attire for the occasion.

A closer look at Shayk’s heels. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the gallery.