Ice Spice Commands Attention on Met Gala Red Carpet in Glittery Balmain Dress, Camera Clutch & Hidden Heels

Ice Spice was gleaming on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in New York tonight. This is the rapper’s very first time at the annual fundraising gala.

The “Princess Diana” rapper wore a white crystal-embellished Balmain gown that featured linear cutouts along the sides of the bodice and along the sleeves. The fitted piece followed behind her with a train that was about 2 feet long. The sparkling piece was a custom piece made by the designer specifically for the rapper.

Ice Spice at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Met Gala

Ice Spice accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for two sparkling rings and a pair of studs. She also added a crystal-embellished clutch resembling the form of a camera. Since the theme of this year’s gala was dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfield, the bag was added to the look to pay tribute to the designer’s time as a photographer.

Related Nicole Kidman Holds Court in Pink Feathered Chanel Dress & Black Sandals on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Keith Urban Alia Bhatt Drips in Pearls on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Prabal Gurung Dress & Heels Rita Ora Makes a Case for Sheer on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals With Taika Waititi

She kept her bright copper hair in a sleek side-parted style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Unfortunately, the rapper’s footwear was primarily hidden from view. However, through one of the floor-length linear cutouts in her gown, it is clear she is wearing silver open-toe sandals. The platform sole was also visible which gave her a boost of height of at least 4 inches.

Ice Spice at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Met Gala

Ice Spice has been confirmed as one of the guests who will be performing at the official Met Gala after party.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of All Arrivals, Live Updates