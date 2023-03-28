Ice Spice Pops in Striped Minidress & 5-Inch Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Ice Spice stepped out in a colorless ensemble to attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Hollywood, Calif., tonight.

The “Bikini Bottom” singer wore a black and white striped long-sleeve Fashion Nova minidress that featured a fitted silhouette and a crew neckline. She paired the look with sheer black stockings.

Ice Spice attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Spice accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for a sparkling linked chain, a pair of studs, and two rings with one resembling the striped look of her dress. She added to the look with a black leather mini purse with the words “Baby Girl” written on it in silver metallic cursive lettering.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The velvet heels featured an almond toe decorated by a thick toe strap. The sandals had an ankle strap that was fastened by a gold clasp that supported the towering height from the platform sole and a block heel that was at least 5 inches tall.

The last time we saw Spice was at Coach’s Fall 2023 runway show last month. The singer sat front row alongside Lil Nas X and Camila Mendes wearing a varsity dress with platform pumps as the designer debuted his latest collection.

The “Munch” rapper has received much recognition in the fashion industry in the past few months. She was just the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration this past January.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

