Hunter Schafer Slips Into Retro Blue Prada Dress & Heels at CDGA 2023

Hunter Schafer took over the red carpet at the 25th annual Costume Designer Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza yesterday in Los Angeles. The “Euphoria” actress was outfitted in custom Prada inspired by a look from the Italian brand’s spring 1997 collection.

The model’s look was comprised of a white bandeau top and maxi skirt combo worn layered underneath a gauzy deep blue slip dress.

Hunter Schafer attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

As for accessories, the television star styled a gold bracelet and a plethora of earrings in various sizes.

Schafer’s shoes weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress but it’s likely she was wearing a pair of heels. Endlessly explorative with her fashion choices, Schafer footwear usually reflects that sentiment, the thespian opting for unusual but trendy fashion-forward silhouettes with striking adornments.

Hunter Schafer attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage Schafer is known for having a ’90s-inspired aesthetic. She tends to incorporate pieces from high-end designer labels like Givenchy, Dion Lee and Schiaparelli. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer will usually opt for looks from luxury labels like Tom Ford, Sies Marjan and Thom Browne. The “Belle” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by walking in shows for Prada, Calvin Klein, Emilio Pucci and Marc Jacobs.