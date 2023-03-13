Hugh Grant Makes Matching Statement With Wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein at Oscars for Interviews on Red Carpet 2023

Hugh Grant and his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, made a case for coordinating couple style at the 2023 Oscars.

Grant and Eberstein arrived to the 95th Academy Award in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing respectively dark outfits. Grant was sharply suited for the occasion in a black tuxedo and bow tie, paired with a white collared shirt for a classic finish. Eberstein, meanwhile, wore a glamorous sleeveless black gown with a sheer-paneled bodice, as well as a matte neckline and skirt covered in gleaming black crystals.

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Together, the pair coordinated through their outfits’ matching colors and lengths on the red carpet.

When it came to shoes, Grant slipped on a pair of black leather loafers to finish his outfit. The actor’s leather style included lightly squared toes topped by penny straps, giving his outfit a dapper finish. Eberstein’s footwear of choice was largely hidden beneath her skirt’s long hem, though they could be seen to feature faintly pointed toes crafted from smooth suede. Both stars’ footwear provided a neutral base for each of their ensembles, allowing the pieces’ textures and detailing to take center stage.

Grant, who recently wrapped his movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” took part in red carpet interviews with ABC’s “On the Red Carpet” with Ashley Graham.

A closer look at Grant and Eberstein’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.