×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hoyeon Jung Gleams in Gold Metallic Louis Vuitton Dress, Diamonds & Hidden Heels at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
hoyeon-jung-bafta-2
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

HoYeon Jung brought classic glamour to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.

On Sunday, Jung arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a sweeping Louis Vuitton gown. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, her ensemble featured a curved strapless neckline with a cinched, structured bodice that flared into a floor-length ball skirt. The entire metallic piece was coated in layers of shimmering, light-catching sequins, classically accented with a gleaming diamond Vuitton collar necklace and a red lip.

Hoyeon Jung, Louis Vuitton, gown, gold gown, gold dress, sequin dress, formal dress, diamonds, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Hoyeon Jung attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Jung’s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, the “Squid Game” star’s gown was likely paired with heeled sandals by Vuitton, as she’s been seen wearing to formal occasions in the past. Many of Jung’s past Vuitton ensembles have also been nonchalantly paired with the brand’s knee-high or ankle boots, often in a combat silhouette, as well — potentially hinting at those styles being paired with her BAFTAs gown for a rebellious edge.

Hoyeon Jung, Louis Vuitton, gown, gold gown, gold dress, sequin dress, formal dress, diamonds, heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Hoyeon Jung attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad