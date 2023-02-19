Hoyeon Jung Gleams in Gold Metallic Louis Vuitton Dress, Diamonds & Hidden Heels at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

HoYeon Jung brought classic glamour to the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.

On Sunday, Jung arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a sweeping Louis Vuitton gown. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere, her ensemble featured a curved strapless neckline with a cinched, structured bodice that flared into a floor-length ball skirt. The entire metallic piece was coated in layers of shimmering, light-catching sequins, classically accented with a gleaming diamond Vuitton collar necklace and a red lip.

Hoyeon Jung attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Jung’s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, the “Squid Game” star’s gown was likely paired with heeled sandals by Vuitton, as she’s been seen wearing to formal occasions in the past. Many of Jung’s past Vuitton ensembles have also been nonchalantly paired with the brand’s knee-high or ankle boots, often in a combat silhouette, as well — potentially hinting at those styles being paired with her BAFTAs gown for a rebellious edge.

Hoyeon Jung attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA