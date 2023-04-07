‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Blooms in Floral Dress & Heels at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards

HoYeon Jung delivered spring style with an edgy twist at the GQ Global Creativity Awards last night. The “Squid Game” star was one of the honorees at the event held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.

Jung, a Louis Vuitton global ambassador donned a striking strapless dress from the French luxury label. The garment featured a bustier top that boasted bronze flowers across the metallic bodice. The piece also included a dramatic, floor-length satin skirt that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

HoYeon Jung attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

HoYeon Jung at the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

Giving her dress the moment it deserved, Jung opted for minimal accessories. The Emmy-nominated star and former model parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight.

The length of Jung’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with strappy sandals, a studded silhouette or knee-high boots. The entertainer is known for gravitating towards edgy footwear styles for high-profile red-carpet events. As for fashion, Jung’s go-style tends to be delicate groundbreaking dresses from Louis Vuitton, including straight off-the-runway designs.

HoYeon Jung attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards.