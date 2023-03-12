Hong Chau Wears Custom Prada Dress at Oscars With Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Hong Chau attended the 95th Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles all pretty in pink. Chau is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Whale.”

Outfitted in custom Prada, Chau’s look was sleeveless and floor-length made of a structural pink fabric that made “The Menu” star pop on the red carpet. The dress featured a mock neckline and a lengthy black train that was embellished with rows upon rows of a shiny black material.

Hong Chau at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

On the accessories front, Chau wore a watch with a matching peachy pink band which she wore alongside a striking silver ring and hoops adorned with dainty pearls, giving the ensemble a girly finish. As for her hair, Chau wore her dark tresses slicked back and out of her face, worn in a spiky bun that added drama.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, the actress completed her look with a pair of heels to elevate her outfit. She likely chose a pair of pumps or strappy sandals.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, “The Whale” follows Charlie, a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher, who hides out in his flat and eats his way to death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption. The film features an all-star cast including the likes of Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Hong Chau among others.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

