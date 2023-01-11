Pregnant Hilary Swank Flatters Her Baby Bump in Bow-Topped Dress & Pumps at Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

Hillary Swank elegantly dressed up her baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes. The actress, who is expecting twins, is nominated this evening for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Alaska Daily.”

While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband Philip Schneider, Swank posed in a sweeping deep green gown. The Oscar-winning star‘s sleeveless silk crepe piece featured a floor-length skirt with a deep neckline and side slit.

Hilary Swank attends the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giving the gown a burst of elegant whimsy were two large black silk bows on each shoulder, trailing behind Swank to make a sharp statement. A sparkling diamond bracelet and diamond and emerald drop earrings glamorously completed her outfit.

When it came to footwear, Swank opted to slip on a set of pointed-toe pumps for the occasion. Her classic set appeared to include matte satin uppers with triangular toes. Though the style’s heels could not be seen, they likely featured a low-heeled silhouette with heels totaling 2 to 3 inches to allow the pregnant star easier movement during the event.

A closer look at Swank’s pumps. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

