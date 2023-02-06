H.E.R. Grooves in Velvet Peplum Dress & Platforms at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

H.E.R. was sharply dressed for the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight.

The singer hit the red carpet in a chic Bach Mai dress. The award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in a black number by the New York-based designer, featuring a sharply curved neckline and tiered peplum waist within a soft velvet bodice. A sheer ankle-length skirt cut with matte velvet swirls finished the piece with a formal edge.

H.E.R. attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R. elevated the outfit with her signature groovy flair with circular black sunglasses, as well as layered diamond necklaces and rings for added glamour.

When it came to shoes, H.E.R. continued her all-black color scheme with a pair of platform sandals. Her glossy patent leather set included smooth black uppers with squared toes, thick soles and curved upper straps. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, it was like finished with thick block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, given H.E.R.’s past appearances and penchant for the silhouette.

A closer look at H.E.R.’s platforms. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2023 in the gallery.