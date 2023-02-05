H.E.R. Gleams in Sheer Fendi Couture and Metallic Platforms at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

H.E.R. gave her grungy style a softer side at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

H.E.R. hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a full Fendi Couture outfit. Styled by Wouri Vice, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a sheer light tan shirt and trousers from the label’s fall 2022 collection by Kim Jones. Her set included intricate allover embroidery and embellishments in the shapes of pale pink, silver and cream flowers, accentuated by layered beaded tiers.

H.E.R. attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A matching embellished Fendi clutch with a silver bar handle, as well as round crystal-lined glasses and a gleaming watch, smoothly finished her ornate attire

When it came to footwear, H.E.R. appeared to slip on a pair of metallic platform heels. The “Every Kind of Way” singer’s style clearly included thick front soles for a sharp height boost, cast in a high-shine leather. Though the set’s shape and silhouette weren’t clear, the pair likely featured thick heels totaling 5 or more inches in height, given H.E.R.’s penchant for soaring footwear on the red carpet.

H.E.R. attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

