Helen Mirren Embraces Romantic Style in Lacy Black Dress & Buckled Heels at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere

Helen Mirren attended the premiere of Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” yesterday in Los Angeles.

“The Queen” actress stepped out in an all-black ensemble comprised of a lace gown with a crisscrossing bodice that sat slightly off of the shoulders, widening the neckline. What followed beneath the bodice was a floral lace, making up the long sleeves and gathered skirt, that was overlayed atop a nude fabric.

Helen Mirren arriving at the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of The Gods” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

On the accessories front, Mirren sported a thick black headband and silver jewelry encrusted with shiny diamonds.

Although they were hidden under the lacy hem of her dress, Mirren opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of satin black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 2 to 3 inches, secure ankle straps, triangular toes and sturdy construction. Atop each toe sat silver buckles that gave the footwear a brilliant sheen. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Mirren included.

A closer look at Helen Mirren’s shoes. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

For footwear, Mirren never shies away from a shoe statement. The actress is known for her love of both kitten and soaring stiletto heels on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Vivienne Westwood and Roger Vivier. Off-duty, she can usually be seen in neutral lace-up sneakers from brands including Sole Bliss and Cariuma.

Helen Mirren arriving at the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of The Gods” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is an action-adventure film that follows Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his fellow foster kids who have bestowed the powers of the gods that transform them into adult superheroes. The team battles a vengeful trio of ancient gods who arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them in ancient times. The movie hits theaters on March 17 and features an all-star cast including Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

