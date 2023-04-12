Helen Hunt Goes Bold in Sheer Givenchy Top, Suit & Lace-Up Boots at ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere

Helen Hunt brought sharp style — with a daring twist — to the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of “Blindspotting.” The drama, which Hunt stars in alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rafael Casal and Atticus Woodward, premieres on Starz on April 14.

Hunt arrived to the premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, wearing an elegant jacquard suit. The “Then She Found Me” star’s bird-embroidered set featured hues of deep blue, red, white and golden yellow across a sharply lapeled blazer and matching trousers. The set gained a sleek edge when Hunt layered it atop a sheer black Givenchy blouse and lace-trimmed black bra. A large stone ring, thick black bangle bracelet and sparkling gold necklace with a rectangular clipped charm finished her ensemble.

Helen Hunt attends the Los Angeles premiere Of Starz’s “Blindspotting” Season 2 on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

When it came to shoes, Hunt opted to lace into a set of black combat boots to complete her outfit. The “Sessions” actress‘ style included rounded toes with smooth leather uppers and rounded toes, punctuated by silver eyelets. A set of thick black soles with block heels completed the set with a comfortable, height-boosting base, while remaining utilitarian and sleek on the red carpet.

A closer look at Hunt’s boots. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Combat boots like Hunt’s are a year-round shoe trend, favored for their utilitarian silhouette and traction-friendly soles. Lace-up styles have emerged from a wide range of brands in recent months, including Naked Wolfe, CAT Footwear, Sam Edelman, AllSaints and Prada.

(L-R): Daveed Diggs, Helen Hunt and Rafael Casal attend the Los Angeles premiere Of STARZ’s “Blindspotting” Season 2 on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Hunt’s footwear is often versatile and sharp. On the red carpet, the “Soul Surfer” actress frequently wears open-toed pumps, platforms and strappy sandals in a range of neutral hues, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in leather boots, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse.

PHOTOS: Discover Jimmy Choo’s “Sailor Moon” collaboration in the gallery.