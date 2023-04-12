×
 
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Helen Hunt Goes Bold in Sheer Givenchy Top, Suit & Lace-Up Boots at ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Helen-hunt
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Jupiter Boot
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Diamond Light Maxi Manga Printed
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Crystal Hotfix Moon Pink Boot
Jimmy Choo x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: Diamond Maxi Manga Printed Sneaker
View Gallery 17 Images

Helen Hunt brought sharp style — with a daring twist — to the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of “Blindspotting.” The drama, which Hunt stars in alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rafael Casal and Atticus Woodward, premieres on Starz on April 14.

Hunt arrived to the premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, wearing an elegant jacquard suit. The “Then She Found Me” star’s bird-embroidered set featured hues of deep blue, red, white and golden yellow across a sharply lapeled blazer and matching trousers. The set gained a sleek edge when Hunt layered it atop a sheer black Givenchy blouse and lace-trimmed black bra. A large stone ring, thick black bangle bracelet and sparkling gold necklace with a rectangular clipped charm finished her ensemble.

Related

Jeremy Renner Suits Up in Navy With Classic Dress Shoes for 'Rennervations' Premiere

Rachel Weisz Channels the 70s in Purple Velvet Suit & Platforms at 'Dead Ringers' London Screening

Jennifer Lopez Brings the Action in Fur Coat & Combat Boots on Netflix's 'The Mother' First Trailer

Helen Hunt, boots, black boots, leather boots, womens boots, lace up boots, combat boots, platforms, platform boots, block heels, block heel boots, high heels, heels, suit, embroidered suit, womens suit, Givenchy, blouse, top, sheer top, Starz, Blindspotting, Red Carpet, Premiere, celebrity red carpet
Helen Hunt attends the Los Angeles premiere Of Starz’s “Blindspotting” Season 2 on April 11, 2023.
CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

When it came to shoes, Hunt opted to lace into a set of black combat boots to complete her outfit. The “Sessions” actress‘ style included rounded toes with smooth leather uppers and rounded toes, punctuated by silver eyelets. A set of thick black soles with block heels completed the set with a comfortable, height-boosting base, while remaining utilitarian and sleek on the red carpet.

Helen Hunt, boots, black boots, leather boots, womens boots, lace up boots, combat boots, platforms, platform boots, block heels, block heel boots, high heels, heels, suit, embroidered suit, womens suit, Givenchy, blouse, top, sheer top, Starz, Blindspotting, Red Carpet, Premiere, celebrity red carpet
A closer look at Hunt’s boots.
CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Combat boots like Hunt’s are a year-round shoe trend, favored for their utilitarian silhouette and traction-friendly soles. Lace-up styles have emerged from a wide range of brands in recent months, including Naked Wolfe, CAT Footwear, Sam Edelman, AllSaints and Prada.

Daveed Diggs, Helen Hunt, Rafael Casal, Starz, Blindspotting, Red Carpet, Premiere, celebrity red carpet, boots, black boots, leather boots, womens boots, lace up boots, combat boots, platforms, platform boots, block heels, block heel boots, high heels, heels, suit, embroidered suit, womens suit, Givenchy, blouse, top, sheer top
(L-R): Daveed Diggs, Helen Hunt and Rafael Casal attend the Los Angeles premiere Of STARZ’s “Blindspotting” Season 2 on April 11, 2023.
CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi for Variety

Hunt’s footwear is often versatile and sharp. On the red carpet, the “Soul Surfer” actress frequently wears open-toed pumps, platforms and strappy sandals in a range of neutral hues, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she can also be seen in leather boots, as well as lace-up sneakers from brands including Converse.

PHOTOS: Discover Jimmy Choo’s “Sailor Moon” collaboration in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad