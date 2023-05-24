Heidi Klum Commands the Red Carpet in Clear Mules & Yellow Zuhair Murad Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Heidi Klum attended the “La Passion De Dodin Bouffant” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, today.

For the French film’s premiere, the model was outfitted in a bright yellow couture Zuhair Murad spring 2023 gown made of flowing shiny satin fabric.

Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant” during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The gown featured billowing sleeves, which Klum showed off, shiny silver crystalized appliques on the shoulders and dynamic cut-outs that gave her look a dramatic and certainly daring effect. The garment was also floor-sweeping and featured a leg-climbing side slit.

Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant” during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage

On the footwear front, Klum stepped out in clear pointed and open-toed mules that gave the “America’s Got Talent” judge the appearance of walking on air. The see-through pair was comprised of thick clear straps situated overtop the runway regular’s toes, situating the style in place. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set.

Related Lori Harvey Makes a Case for Sheer in Plunging Dundas Dress & Heels for 'Asteroid City' Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Julia Fox Goes Sheer in Shower Curtain-Inspired Coat & Clear Pyramid Heels for 'The Idol' Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Serves Sleek Glamour in Valentino Dress & Pointy Pumps for 'Club Zero' Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.