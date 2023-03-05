Heidi Klum Pops in Heart-Topped Moschino Pumps at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Heidi Klum took a whimsically romantic approach to red carpet dressing for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Klum arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the KCA’s ceremony on Saturday night, wearing a full Moschino outfit. Designed by creative director Jeremy Scott for the brand’s spring 2023 collection, her ensemble featured a gathered black miniskirt and strapless crop top covered in a sweet red and white heart print. Giving each piece in the “Making the Cut” host’s matching set a burst of whimsy were glossy red hearts, mimicking the texture and shape of pool floaties (the accents were even topped with clear plastic nozzles, in case of a deflation fashion emergency).

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023.

Klum’s outfit was complemented with a black leather heart-topped handbag, as well as red heart-shaped drop earrings — also from Moschino.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Klum slipped on a pair of matching Moschino pumps to finish her outfit. The “Chai Tea” singer’s black leather pair featured smooth uppers with triangular toes, given a slick base with clear sculpted heels. Rounded red hearts topped each toe, matching her outfit to create a humorous retro appearance from head to toe.

A closer look at Klum’s Moschino pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

