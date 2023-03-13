Heidi Klum Masters Red-Carpet Dressing in Bejeweled Cutout Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Heidi Klum commanded attention while arriving at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night.

Hitting the red carpet with husband Tom Kaulitz on Sunday evening, the former Victoria’s Secret angel wore a seafoam green tulle gown featuring intricate beadwork and side cutout details with a glamorous taffeta ruffled opera coat that she wore off her shoulders.

Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. CREDIT: Getty Images

The bluish-green bustier dress from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 couture collection was also subtly see-through, a trend that was ubiquitous last night.

Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host accessorized the eye-catching look with an array of blingy jewelry courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

As for footwear, Klum donned a pair of sparkly silver sandals from luxury Italian fashion house René Caovilla. Most of the shoe was hidden by her gown so only a slender toe strap embellished with crystals was visible. According to the brand’s Instagram, she was wearing their Diamond sandal, which boasts a classic ankle strap fastening, a glittering sole and a unique sculpted heel inspired by Venetian chandeliers.

A closer look at Heidi Klum wearing sparkling silver Rene Caovilla sandals at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Earlier on the same night, Klum also attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual Academy Awards viewing party in a yellow feathered dress.

Heidi Klum arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

PHOTOS: Vanity Fair Oscar Party: All the Red Carpet Looks & Photos